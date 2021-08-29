Free Vaccination Clinic at First Baptist M.B. Church – Sunday Aug 29

First Baptist M.B. Church and the City of Carthage has announced a free vaccine clinic.

In an effort to help the community and the City of Carthage, First Baptist M.B. Church located at 300 Martin Luther King Drive will be hosting a Free Vaccination Clinic. The clinic is to be held Sunday August 29th from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist M.B. Church at 300 Martin Luther King Drive.

Mississippi State Department of Health and First Baptist M.B. Church is sponsoring the event.