Free Vaccination Clinic at First Baptist M.B. Church – Sunday Aug 29

First Baptist M.B. Church and the City of Carthage has announced a free vaccine clinic.
In an effort to help the community and the City of Carthage, First Baptist M.B. Church located at 300 Martin Luther King Drive will be hosting a Free Vaccination Clinic. The clinic is to be held Sunday August 29th from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist M.B. Church at 300 Martin Luther King Drive.
Mississippi State Department of Health and First Baptist M.B. Church is sponsoring the event.
For more information, contact: [email protected]