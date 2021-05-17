Free Workforce Training Available

Free work force training is available at ECCC. Eligible participants between ages 18-59 can receive free short-term workforce training (books and materials, tuition, fees, and career assistance) through the Mississippi Department of Human Services’ Career STEP program. The program is designed to put people to work in several areas, including CNA, CDL, EMT, Pharmacy Tech, and more. For more information call To find out more about the Career STEP program through Workforce Development at East Central Community College, contact Career Coach LeVar Robinson at 601-635-6430 or see – https://www.eccc.edu/eccc-participating-career-step…