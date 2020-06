Fire Station Farmer’s Market is open today. Mississippi raised produce will be available from 8a.m.-3p.m. says Mayor Brian Gomillion. Expect to see Okra, Corn, Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Peaches, Apricot, Plums, Nectarines, Potatoes, Green and Red Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Jalepeno Peppers, Snap Beans and Squash. Get there early!!