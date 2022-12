Friday, December 2, 2022

11:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Coosa Rd reporting a domestic disturbance in progress.

12:13 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, EMS, and Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on South Valley St near McDonalds. One person was injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital.