From The Desk of Sen. Jenifer Branning

From The Desk of Jenifer Branning

Please share this information. Thank you

UPDATE ON UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

From Gov. Tate Reeves’ Press Conference April 21, 2020:

**As of today, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (federal unemployment) is now available and may be applied for at www.mdes.ms.gov. Or, you may call in to apply. There is now a specific call center that has been added for PUA application questions, and that number is 1-833-919-0334. The PUA is designed for most self-employed individuals, church/faith-based employees, gig employees and those not otherwise qualified under the state unemployment laws.

IF you have applied for the regular state unemployment and have been denied, you do not have to reapply BUT CONTINUE TO FILE YOUR WEEKLY CERTIFICATIONS. The MDES will automatically consider all applications on file for the PUA benefits.

EVERYONE must file weekly certifications in order to keep you application current and/or to continue receiving the benefit once approved.

UPDATED CONTACT INFO FOR MDES:

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

MDES Main Call Center: 601-855-3133 or 888-844-3577 or 888-772-0061

MDES PUA Call Center: 833-919-0334

Meridian WIN JOB Center: 601-553-9511 or 601-446-3523 or 601-502-6562.

As always, please contact me for more information. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!

Sen. Jenifer Branning – State District 18