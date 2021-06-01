Funeral for MHP State Trouper John Harris Today- Official Donation Site Set up for Family

MHP State Troup John Harris suffered fatal injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 W on Friday. The MDPS announced that the service for Trooper John Harris will be live-streamed by Broadmoor Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1st. To view the service, please visit https://broadmoor.online.church/
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is continuing to collect donations to help support the family of Trooper Harris during this difficult time. All donations are greatly appreciated. To donate, please visit https://gofund.me/5eb35a48