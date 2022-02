G.A. Carmichael is hosting their Covid-19 vaccine drive Wednesday February 9th! The drive will be at McMillan Park in Carthage from 12 pm – 6 pm.

Get your 1st or 2nd dose and receive one $50 gift card courtesy of G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center. Gift cards will not be given for booster shots, but boosters will be available at this vaccine drive.