Beginning Monday September 13th, GA Carmichael Family Health Center will begin setting up in Carthage parks.

They will be in McMillan Park on Hwy 16 on Mondays 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Frank L. Matlock Park on Hayes St. on Thursdays 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Some services they will be providing at these parks include:

COVID testing

COVID vaccines

WIC

Hypertension

Diabetes

Pediatrics

Family Medicine

Click here for more information.