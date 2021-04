Carthage United Methodist Church will host a churchwide garage sale this Saturday. All proceeds will benefit local local missions. The sale will be located in Ray Henderson Hall on CUMC grounds from 7am-3pm. There will also be an Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m. for all children ages up to 6th grade. Easter Sunrise service will be held outside on Sunday morning at 6:30am.

The address is 201 E Franklin Street In Carthage, Ms (601) 267-8838