Garbage pickup schedule changes this week. As of July 1st garbage pickup will be once a week in Carthage according to Mayor Vivians. If your old pickup dates were Monday and Wednesday the new day will be Monday only. If your pickup days were Tuesday and Friday the new pickup day is Tuesday only. Also, the City of Carthage will provide new garbage cans to residents. Mayor Vivians went on to say the reason a revision was put in place was in order to prevent a rate increase.

For more information contact City Hall – 601-267-8322