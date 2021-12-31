Gas Prices Fluctuate– Some Up, Some Down

After a big drop the week before, the average price for gasoline in Attala County has edged back up. AAA says there’s been an increase of about three cents a gallon since last week to about $2.90. Not so in Leake County, where the auto club says the average price has dropped about six cents in a week’s time—but is still about six cents higher than Attala County at $2.96. AAA says the average gas price in Neshoba County is unchanged at $3.01. Mississippi has slipped a spot in the national gas price rankings falling behind Kentucky, making our average price the sixth-cheapest in the country. The auto club says the state’s lowest price is found in Jasper County, the highest in Claiborne County.