Gas Prices in MS Hit Nine-Month Low

Gas prices in Mississippi are at their lowest level since early January.  AAA says the average price statewide has dipped below $2.62 a gallon, down about 14 cents from this year’s peak price back in April.   The auto club says several factors are impacting what we’re paying at the pumps including cheaper crude oil, lower demand for gas and the changeover to less expensive winter-blend fuel.  Add to that a quiet hurricane season that’s helped to keep prices low. Across much of the local area, gas is selling for a good bit less than AAA’s statewide average.  Gas Buddy.com says prices are as low as $2.38 in Carthage and $2.49 in Philadelphia.  But in Kosciusko, the lowest price Gas Buddy found was $2.69.

