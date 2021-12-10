Gator vs. Gator Basketball Games Cancelled Due to Safety Concerns

Leake Central High School released a statement regarding the cancellation of 2021 – 2022 basketball game(s) between Leake County Schools and Leake Central Schools.

The letter stated:

“The scheduling of the Leake Central and Leake County game was an attempt to re-establish one of the most anticipated games played by either school after not routinely playing each other due to unfavorable events surrounding the games in previous years. Leading up to Saturday’s game, there were a number of reports concerning fighting and threats of violence (stemming from Facebook, Instagram, and SnapChat social media posts) which could potentially put students and spectators in danger”

Leake County School District administrators cancelled the long-awaited game after considering the threats made and concerns presented to them.

You can read more below or click here to view it.