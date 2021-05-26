Get 2 College is Partnering with East Central Community College

Get 2 College is partnering with East Mississippi Community College to help get students enrolled in college. Organizers will be offering free hands-on FAFSA and Mississippi Financial Aid completion appointments to students in a drive-thru event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7, at the Founders Gymnasium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

Students and families can register for individual appointments with a Get2College counselor. To schedule, visit: https://signup.com/go/gjtYaqj.

Get2College is the flagship program of the Woodward Hines Education Foundation, providing resources, support, and training for students, their families, and educators across Mississippi to increase the number of students statewide getting to and through college.