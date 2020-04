Walnut Grove is getting fired up!!!! Mayor Brian Gomillion and Municipal Clerk Nekki Stiles are encouraging the Walnut Grove Community to Mask Up! “The masked fire truck is parked in front of Town Hall as a reminder to residents to mask up anytime they are out in public not only to protect themselves but more importantly to protect others,” according to Gomillion. “We love our community and want everyone to be happy, healthy, and safe.”