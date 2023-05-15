Geyser Falls Water Theme Park opening this weekend

CHOCTAW, MS (May 15, 2023) – Geyser Falls Water Theme Park will be opening for the 2023 summer season on Saturday, May 20!

With fun slides, relaxing beaches and comfortable beachfront dining, Geyser Falls is the perfect place for your family and friends to spend the summer together.

The water park spans 23 acres and includes 13 water slides, a six-story freefall speed slide, a gigantic wave pool, an exotic lazy river, a four-lane racing slide, a children’s water playground, an all-new Lil Squirts splash pad and eight acres of glistening water and white sand beaches

Geyser Falls also features convenient dining at the on property Beach Club Restaurant. It is a full-service restaurant that offers a casual dining experience in an open-air and outdoor beach environment.

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park hours of operation are as follows:

Opening Weekend

May 20 & May 21

Saturday 11am – 6pm

Sunday 12pm – 6pm

Open Daily

May 27 – July 30

Monday – Saturday 11am – 6pm

Sunday 12pm- 6pm

Saturdays only

August 5 – September 2

11am – 6pm

Labor Day

September 4

11am – 6pm

Season passes are available for purchase online and general daily tickets are available at the gate. Ages 3 and under are free. We also offer discount tickets at the gate for military, fire, police, EMS, nurses, teachers, and Tribal members. You must show a proper ID for the discount. Visit www.geyserfalls.com for information about cabana rentals, birthday party packages, and much more.

For more information on all the fun, call (601)389-3100, or visit the web site www.geyserfalls.com.