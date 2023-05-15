Geyser Falls Water Theme Park opening this weekend

CHOCTAW, MS (May 15, 2023) – Geyser Falls Water Theme Park will be opening for the 2023 summer season on Saturday, May 20!
With fun slides, relaxing beaches and comfortable beachfront dining, Geyser Falls is the perfect place for your family and friends to spend the summer together.
The water park spans 23 acres and includes 13 water slides, a six-story freefall speed slide, a gigantic wave pool, an exotic lazy river, a four-lane racing slide, a children’s water playground, an all-new Lil Squirts splash pad and eight acres of glistening water and white sand beaches
Geyser Falls also features convenient dining at the on property Beach Club Restaurant. It is a full-service restaurant that offers a casual dining experience in an open-air and outdoor beach environment.
Geyser Falls Water Theme Park hours of operation are as follows:
Opening Weekend
May 20 & May 21
Saturday 11am – 6pm
Sunday 12pm – 6pm
Open Daily
May 27 – July 30
Monday – Saturday 11am – 6pm
Sunday 12pm- 6pm
Saturdays only
August 5 – September 2
11am – 6pm
Labor Day
September 4
11am – 6pm
Season passes are available for purchase online and general daily tickets are available at the gate. Ages 3 and under are free. We also offer discount tickets at the gate for military, fire, police, EMS, nurses, teachers, and Tribal members. You must show a proper ID for the discount. Visit www.geyserfalls.com for information about cabana rentals, birthday party packages, and much more.
For more information on all the fun, call (601)389-3100, or visit the web site www.geyserfalls.com.