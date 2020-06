G&J Travelling Petting Zoo is coming to town. Barnyard animals, a Zebra, a Lama, and a Camel are all scheduled to be in attendance as part of Square Affair 2020. The zoo will be located at Trustmark Park on Saturday, June 27th. Kids are encouraged to come for a day of fun. For more details about G&J Travelling Petting Zoo-https://www.facebook.com/gandjtravelingpettingzoo/?tn-str=k%2AF

The event is sponsored by Baptist Medical Center Leake.