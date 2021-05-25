B-MO in the MO’rning – Greg Fulton, the CEO of both the Neshoba County Youth Football and the Area Wide Youth Football Association Elite joined B-Mo in the MO’rning to discuss both programs and the commitment not to only to players, but the parents and the development of scholar athletes.

Area Wide Youth Football Association Elite is having try outs for all teams from Tini-mites ages 5-6, Rookies ages 7-8, Midgets 9-10 and Peewees ages 11-12. Plus they are also taking registration for their 13-year-old JR Division. The association prides itself to a balance of athletics and academics and a commitment to the 3 “G’s” which are God, grades and greatness on game day! The Area Wide Youth Football Association will have tryouts for this on June 12 and June 19.

For more information visit their website

