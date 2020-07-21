Good News Update from Rep Kenneth Walker

Rep Kenneth Walker released a statement regrading his health.

“I have completed my two-week quarantine and isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19, and to date, I still feel well. To all the prayer warriors, friends, relatives, supporters and well-wishers who offered prayers and encouraging words during my time of quarantine and uncertainty, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I believe your words were pure and sincere. Its times like these when we realize what really matters.