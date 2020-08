A Covid-19 executive order cheat sheet has been released. Governor Reeves has signed 59 orders so far and says “as we’ve worked to respond quickly to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, I know all of these orders have left many confused on where they stand. There’s times when even my team and I have had difficulty keeping track. We have put together a cheat sheet to help navigate what the current executive orders mean for you.”

