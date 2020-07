Gov Reeves has been tested for Covid-19. He has announced that he is awaiting results. “It appears numerous members of the Mississippi House are confirmed to have contracted the virus last week—only one of whom I was briefly in contact with.” He went on to say “best thing for all: if someone you know gets the virus, isolate until your test comes back at least. That’s my plan. ‬‪Stay safe and stay smart.‬”

‪Late yesterday it was announced that Speaker Gunn had tested positive.