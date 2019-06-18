Governor Phil Bryant coming to Philadelphia

An important guest is heading to Philadelphia this week. The governor will be in the Fair City, along with some other guests, for a special announcement.

Governor Phil Bryant is coming to town. Philadelphia will host Bryant, along with the state Director of Tourism Craig Ray and country music star Marty Stuart Wednesday. Community Development Partnership President David Vowell said the trio is bringing exciting news.

“They will announce five new country music trail markers and also it will give the governor the opportunity to see the collection and spend some time there,” said Vowell.

Mississippi currently has around 30 country music trail markers, honoring some of the genre’s biggest names, including Jimmie Rodgers in Meridian and Stuart, in Philadelphia.

“The intent is every time they add some, they will announce it at the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music. We think that’s a pretty good hit for the museum and for the community. The governor and the director of tourism will talk about that Wednesday,” said Vowell.

Vowell said he knows it’s not every day the governor heads to Philadelphia, but thanks to the Congress of Country Music, he has a reason.

“The governor is also trying to do some things to help support our project as we move forward with it. He has been good to us, supported us in a lot of ways, so we’re awful glad he’s going to be here,” said Vowell.

No word yet on who the markers will honor.