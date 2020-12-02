Governor Reeves Announces 13 New Counties Added to The Mask Mandate List, Leake not on the list

There are 13 new counties added to the mask mandate list across Mississippi. Governor Reeves has announced that 54 out of the 82 counties are now under mask mandate as part of executive order 1533. The additional counties are Amite, Adams, Quitman, Jefferson, Franklin Noxubee, Kemper, Coahoma, Oktibbeha, Sunflower, Monroe, Washington and in our area, Scott. Attala, Neshoba, and Winston all remain on the list in our area. Leake county is not required to wear a mask at this time. Still, Reeves said he is encouraging everyone to wear a mask in light of the recent spike in case throughout the state. He has yet to re-issue a statewide mandate even though medical officials have asked him to do so. See Link for complete executive order 1533.pdf (ms.gov)