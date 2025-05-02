Governor Reeves declares Hurricane Preparedness Week May 4 – May 10, 2025

PEARL, Miss. (MEMA) – Governor Reeves declares May 4 – May 10, 2025, Hurricane Preparedness Week for the State of Mississippi. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency urges citizens to prepare for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Last year, there were 18 named storms, 11 of which formed into hurricanes, and five intensified into major hurricanes. According to the National Weather Service, an average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

“The upcoming hurricane season marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which serves as a reminder about the significant challenges our state can face from powerful storms,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I encourage all residents to take proactive steps in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season. Being prepared can make all the difference in ensuring your safety and minimizing damage.”

“I encourage all Mississippians to use Hurricane Preparedness Week to prepare now, by assembling an emergency supply kit, developing a family emergency plan, and determining evacuation routes,” says MEMA’s Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “By taking precautions now, we can safeguard our communities from any potential tropical storms. Let’s work together to ensure the safety and resilience of Mississippi during this hurricane season.”

Every Mississippi family should have a fully stocked disaster supply kit with necessities like water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, etc. To download a copy of the disaster supply checklist, click here. MEMA encourages homeowners to do an insurance check before hurricane season; homeowners should also purchase flood insurance if their home is in a special flood hazard zone.

During Hurricane Preparedness Week, MEMA will highlight key messages, facts, and ways to be prepared on our social media platforms. Here are the key topics for each day:

• May 4, 2025 – Know Your Risk: Wind & Water

• May 5, 2025 – Prepare Before Hurricane Season

• May 6, 2025 – Understand Forecast Information

• May 7, 2025 – Get Moving When a Storm Threatens

• May 8, 2025 – Stay Protected During Storms

• May 9, 2025 – Use Caution After Storms

• May 10, 2025 – Take Action Today

The official Atlantic Hurricane Season is June 1, 2025- November 30, 2025.

Mississippians can also view MEMA’s Hurricane Preparedness Guide here.

MEMA’s Hurricane Guide in Spanish can be viewed here.

MEMA’s Hurricane Guide in Vietnamese can be viewed here.