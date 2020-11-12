Governor Reeves, First Lady and Two Daughters Test Negative

Governor Reeves, First Lady Elee Reeves, and two of their daughters continue to test negative. Reeves said in a twitter update “Elee and our other girls tested negative again. So did I. Since Maddie also had a negative test as recently as Monday we’re going to monitor closely and be cautious. I’ve heard and felt the outpouring of prayers, and they mean the world to Maddie and all of us!” Reeves announced yesterday that that youngest daughter, eight year old Maddie, had tested positive but was doing ok. The Reeves family remains in isolation.