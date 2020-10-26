Breaking: Governor Reeves Mandates Masks and Adds Other Restrictions to 7 Additional Counties Including Leake

Mandated masks and additional restrictions have been added to 7 counties in Mississippi, including Leake. Governor Reeves said in a press conference that he is signing an order where counties will be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors if social distancing is not possible. Also, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings are limited 50 people. The counties are Harrison, Madison, Marshall, Jones, Carroll, Benton and Leake and are added to 9 counties which were named recently. Those counties include DeSoto Jackson, Lee, Forest, Lamar, Itawamba, Claiborne, Chickasaw and Neshoba.

The decision to increase limitations was due to the steady increase of Covid-19 across the state and especially in these areas.