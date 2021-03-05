Governor Reeves to Sign Bill Limiting Transgender Athletes

Mississippi is set to become the first state this year to enact a law banning transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday he will sign a bill when it reaches his desk, probably in the next few days. Democratic President Joe Biden signed an order on his first day as president, banning discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. Reeves says that “forced the issue.” Alphonso David is president the LGBTQ civil rights organization Human Rights Campaign. He says Mississippi lawmakers are “prioritizing bullying against transgender kids.” AP)