Governor Tate Reeves Announces a State of Emergency for Mississippi

Announcement from Governor Tate Reeves

Tonight, I declared a state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Mississippians in response to the severe tornadoes and storms hitting across the state.

This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter Sunday. As we reflect on the death and resurrection on this Easter Sunday, we have faith that we will all rise together.

To the people of Mississippi, know that you are not alone. The state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over. We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property. (More details to Follow)