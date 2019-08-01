Governor’s Race focus of Thursday Politics at the Neshoba County Fair (Video)

It’s an election year at the Neshoba County Fair and fair goers know it as they listening to the speeches given by Tate Reeves, Jim Hood and Bill Waller.

Thursday at the Neshoba County Fair candidates running for Governor took to the podium.

Reeves started by saying, “I’m not running for Governor against bad candidates, I’m running for Governor against bad ideas.”

Reeves talked about how strong Mississippi’s economy is and how strong leadership is needed to continue moving in the right direction.

Hood’s speech focused mainly on taxes, healthcare and education. Hood stated in his speech “vote for the candidate, not the party.”

Hood referred to the healthcare problems in Mississippi and how rural hospitals need the tax dollars of expanding government funded health care.

New to the race, but not to politics Bill Waller, Jr talked on a local level as well as state level about education and training.

Waller commended Neshoba Central School District on their vocational training programs.

“Neshoba Central has a partnership with McClain Plumbing to promote a vocational trade that will allow high school students to be ready to go into the workforce as soon as they graduate,” stated Waller.

“Mississippi needs more vocational programs like this,” continued Waller.

The morning was capped off by Governor Phil Bryant making his final speech at the Neshoba County under the title Governor of the State of Mississippi.

Bill Waller, Jr (R), candidate for Governor, State of Mississippi

Honorable Jim Hood (D), candidate for Governor, State of Mississippi

Honorable Tate Reeves (R), candidate for Governor, State of MS