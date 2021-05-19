Grab and Go Summer Meals Are Back for Choctaw Tribal Schools

Grab and Go Summer Meals are back. Choctaw Tribal Schools will provide will between June 2-24th with the exception of Fridays. Meals can be picked drive-thru style between 11:30 am-12:30pm. Locations are Bogue Chitto Elementary, Choctaw Central High School, Conehatta Elementary School, Pearl River Elementary, Red Water Elementary, Standing Pine Elementary, Tucker Elementary, Bogue Homa Gymnasium, and Crystal Ridge Facility Building. Children 18 and under that are present eat free. For more info call 601-663-7864