Grace and Mercy: Mississippi Avoids Both Grace and Fred

PHOTO: National Hurricane Center

STATE WIDE–Mississippi has for now, avoided both tropical storms Fred and Grace. Freds’s forecast path takes it to the east to Florida and Grace will likely move toward Texas once she gets into the Gulf.

That path could change, but that’s what the National Hurricane Center reported early Monday.

That doesn’t mean central Mississippi completely avoids rain, though. It’s in the forecast for most of the week, beginning Monday night, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best chances for rain are Thursday and Friday.