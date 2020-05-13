Graduating Kosciusko senior interviewed by singer/actor Harry Connick Jr

Graduating in the morning and interviewed by a movie star in the afternoon.

That was the reality for Kosciusko teen Anna Caroline Pickle Wednesday.

Singer/actor Harry Connick Jr. stopped by her father’s pharmacy, Pickle’s Drug Store, in downtown Kosciusko.

Pickle said she was interviewed for an upcoming TV segment for a show on CBS.

The segment features Connick interviewing health care, pharmacy, and other workers in the medical field about continuing to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Pickle, there was no date or time given for when the segment would air.

Connick is one of the most accomplished jazz artists in the United States, with 16 million certified sales. He served as a judge during seasons 12 and 13 of the tv show “American Idol.”

The New Orleans native is also known for his acting credits. He appeared on the TV show “Will and Grace” for three seasons and stared in the films “Independence Day” and “Hope Floats.”

Anna Caroline will be a guest Thursday morning during “Good Morning Kosciusko” on Breezy 101 to tell us more about her interview.

Video: This video was posted to Connick’s Facebook page Monday, May 11.