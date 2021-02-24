Grand Larceny and Aggravated Assault in Leake & Attala Arrests

ALEXSANDRA A KINSLOW, 24, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Possession or Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $239.25, $1,348.50.

JAMARI D LEFLORE, 20, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $50,000.

RODNEY Q LEFLORE, 45, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JOHN MARCH, 46, of Hattiesburg, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, KPD. Bond $1,000.

KRISTEN A MARODIS, 24, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Moving Violation – Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond $10,000, $674.25, $674.25, $218.

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Other Agency X 2, CPD. Bond $1,000 X 2.

DELIANA A MELTON, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

SAMUEL L MITCHELL, 44, of Lena, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life or Property, LCSO. Bond $50,000.

MICHAEL S MULLEN, 43, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting – 2nd Offense, Trespass, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $2,300, $1,000, N/A.

BATTINA C RICE, 40, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Bond Surrender, Hold – Detainer for CPD, KPD. Bond $5,000 X 2, $1,400, $1,000, $800, N/A, N/A.

AKEA T SMITH, 23, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Other Agency, CPD. Bond N/A.

JEREMY STEPHENSON, 46, of Ackerman, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, KPD. Bond $2,400, $1,000, $800, $500, $500, N/A.

AUSTIN D THOMPSON, 26, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $10,000, $425.25, $674.25.

KENNETH W TUBBS, 38, of Ackerman, Grand Larceny, KPD. Bond $10,000.