Grand Larceny and Child Neglect in Neshoba Arrests

ISAAC H BONNER, JR, 34, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

PERRY THOMAS CARTER, 35, DUI – Refusal, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $5,000, $300, $1,000.

NICHOLAS LAMAR CATCHINGS, 34, Grand Larceny X 3, NCSO. Bond $10,000 X3.

DOYLE EDWARD FERGUSON, 53, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

SAMANTHA J FORTENBERRY, 31, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRENT GRANT, 25, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

JESSE LIVINGSTON HEARNE, 37, Public Drunk, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $500, $800, $600.

JEREMY HOWARD HENRY, 28, Possession of Stolen Property X 3, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations. Bond $5,000 X 3, $1,000, $600, $0.

GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, DUI – 2nd, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation X 3, Failure to Appear, MHP. Bond $2,500, $500, $1,000, $200 X 3, $0.

DEWAYNE JOHNSON, 52, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $2,500.

GERRY KILGORE, 53, Court Order, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRANDI LYNN KING, 31, Child Neglect X 2. Bond $800.

OLIVIA MASSEY, 33, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

KAVONTE MCCARTY, 24, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800.

DANNY JOE MORRISON, 46, Public Drunk, Simple Assault by Threat, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.