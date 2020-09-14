Grand Larceny and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

SANDY LANE BALDERAS-COTTON, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500.

JONIE D BELL, 43, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500.

KEITH COLE, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $15,000.

SHAWN DAVID DOBBS, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance Within a Correctional Facility, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $15,000, $0.

KEFUS HENDERSON SR, 50, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

NATHANIEL HENRY, 22, of Terry, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500.

COURTNEY LEACH, 23, of Union, Petit Larceny, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $600, $0.

KYLE MATTHEW, 20, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Marijuana. Bond $800, $800.

TYWANDA NORTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $15,000, $5,000.

RAYMOND E RICHARDSON, 67, of Union, DUI – 1st Offense, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,500.

DORMAN RAY SAM, 53, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

THOMAS Z VIOLE, 32, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $2,500.

JOSHUA WILKERSON, 28, of Walnut Grove, Grand Larceny, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $7,500, $0.