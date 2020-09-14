Home » Local » Grand Larceny and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

Grand Larceny and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

SANDY LANE BALDERAS-COTTON, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $1,500.

JONIE D BELL, 43, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $1,500.

 

KEITH COLE, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $15,000.

 

SHAWN DAVID DOBBS, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance Within a Correctional Facility, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $15,000, $0.

 

KEFUS HENDERSON SR, 50, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0.

 

NATHANIEL HENRY, 22, of Terry, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $1,500.

 

COURTNEY LEACH, 23, of Union, Petit Larceny, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $600, $0.

 

KYLE MATTHEW, 20, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Marijuana.  Bond $800, $800.

 

TYWANDA NORTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $15,000, $5,000.

 

RAYMOND E RICHARDSON, 67, of Union, DUI – 1st Offense, Mississippi Highway Patrol.  Bond $1,500.

 

DORMAN RAY SAM, 53, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

 

THOMAS Z VIOLE, 32, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $2,500.

 

JOSHUA WILKERSON, 28, of Walnut Grove, Grand Larceny, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $7,500, $0.

