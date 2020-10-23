Home » Local » Grand Larceny and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

Grand Larceny and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

DAWASKAI ANDERSON, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROBIN BOOTH, 37, of Birmingham, AL, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $3,000.

 

MICHAEL LEE BRYANT, 28, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

OBIE WAYNE BURRAGE, 40, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold  – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $5,000, $0, $0.

 

CAROLINE CARTER, 56, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

ERIC HOLIFIELD, 40, of Carthage, Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

BOBBY MITCH, 49, of Philadelphia, DUI, 1st Offense, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

RANDY PAULEY, 46, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

Submit a Comment