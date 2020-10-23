Grand Larceny and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

DAWASKAI ANDERSON, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROBIN BOOTH, 37, of Birmingham, AL, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $3,000.

MICHAEL LEE BRYANT, 28, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

OBIE WAYNE BURRAGE, 40, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $5,000, $0, $0.

CAROLINE CARTER, 56, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

ERIC HOLIFIELD, 40, of Carthage, Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800.

BOBBY MITCH, 49, of Philadelphia, DUI, 1st Offense, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

RANDY PAULEY, 46, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.