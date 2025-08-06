Big Deals!
HomeAttalaGrand Larceny, Assault, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

Grand Larceny, Assault, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

by
SHARE NOW
Grand Larceny, Assault, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

SAMANTHA ANTHONY, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court Default in Payment of Restitution – Philadelphia Municipal Court X 2, PPD.  Bond N/A X 2.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

ROBERT C BUCHANAN, 45, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $2,400, $500, $0.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

TORI CHIPLEY, 25, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

BEAUDIE N DENSON, 32, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

 

AARON FRAZIER, 23, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

MICHEAL L GRIFFIN, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond N/A, $1,500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 34, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $639.25.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

ALYSSA K JIMMIE, 21, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, PPD.  Bond $1,000.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

LAMARCO J KINCAID, 23, of Lena, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Machine Gun Conversion Kit, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

DUSTY J LUTTS, 39, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, KPD.  Bond $10,000.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

 

MICHAEL J ROBINSON, 36, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $500, $0.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

AMZIE SWAIN, 21, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

MARKEVIOUS R WASHINGTON, 20, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Possession of Marijuana, CPD.  Bond $248.75, $428.75.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Assault Causing Injury, Felony Embezzlement, and Felony Drug Possession in Attala and Leake

Bribery, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Felony DUI in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

Embezzlement, Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person, Contraband in Prison, and Multiple Aggravated Domestic Assault Charges in Leake and Attala

Aggravated DUI, Shoplifting, and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE
https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/