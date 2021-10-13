Home » Local » Grand Larceny, Bad Checks, Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

TENNIS LEE BACA, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $12,500, $1,000, $600.

 

FRANKIE LEE BARNES, 59, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSEPH BEARD, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0, $0.

 

A MOMIT ABI BELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000.

 

DAMEON WAYNE CHICKAWAY, 25, of Philadelphia, Bad Check X 3, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

ISIAH CLEMONS, 22, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $800.

 

KLENTON WADE CROCKER, 38, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ANNETTE DORMAN, 59, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JUSTIN DORMAN, 31, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JACKIE K DOVE, 59, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

JACKIE DUNN, 40, of Philadelphia, Theft of Utilities, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KEVIN EAKES, 46, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0.

 

JOSE HARNADES, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st. NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ANSELM KEITH HENRY, 37, of Philadelphia, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $500, $400, $600.

