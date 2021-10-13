Grand Larceny, Bad Checks, Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

TENNIS LEE BACA, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $12,500, $1,000, $600.
FRANKIE LEE BARNES, 59, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.
JOSEPH BEARD, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0, $0.
A MOMIT ABI BELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000.
DAMEON WAYNE CHICKAWAY, 25, of Philadelphia, Bad Check X 3, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3.
ISIAH CLEMONS, 22, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $800.
KLENTON WADE CROCKER, 38, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.
ANNETTE DORMAN, 59, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $600.
JUSTIN DORMAN, 31, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, NCSO. Bond $0.
JACKIE K DOVE, 59, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.
JACKIE DUNN, 40, of Philadelphia, Theft of Utilities, NCSO. Bond $0.
KEVIN EAKES, 46, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.
JOSE HARNADES, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st. NCSO. Bond $0.
ANSELM KEITH HENRY, 37, of Philadelphia, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $500, $400, $600.