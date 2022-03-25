Home » Local » Grand Larceny, Burglary, and Bad Checks in Neshoba Arrests

Grand Larceny, Burglary, and Bad Checks in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

KIMBERLY DUELL, 45, of Union, Grand Larceny, Grand Larceny, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $5,000, $5,000.

 

ANTOINE MONTEZ EVANS, 32, of Birmingham, AL, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

ALEX HARRELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $0.

 

CHARLES RAY JEFFERSON, 42, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

RONALD D JENKINS, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

BRANDON KYLE JIMMIE, 21, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $800.

 

MARY KATIE PARKS, 25, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $600, $0.

 

LINDSEY SMITH, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

JEFFREY T SULLIVAN, 45, of Morris, AL, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JAMES H THOMPSON, 34, of Forest, Bad Check X 4, NCSO.  Bond $600 X 4.

 

COURTNEY O WILLIAMS, 44, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

Submit a Comment