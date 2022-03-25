Grand Larceny, Burglary, and Bad Checks in Neshoba Arrests

KIMBERLY DUELL, 45, of Union, Grand Larceny, Grand Larceny, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $5,000, $5,000.

ANTOINE MONTEZ EVANS, 32, of Birmingham, AL, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0.

ALEX HARRELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $0.

CHARLES RAY JEFFERSON, 42, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, MDOC. Bond $0.

RONALD D JENKINS, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

BRANDON KYLE JIMMIE, 21, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $800.

MARY KATIE PARKS, 25, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $600, $0.

LINDSEY SMITH, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

JEFFREY T SULLIVAN, 45, of Morris, AL, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

JAMES H THOMPSON, 34, of Forest, Bad Check X 4, NCSO. Bond $600 X 4.

COURTNEY O WILLIAMS, 44, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.