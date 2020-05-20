Grand Larceny, Burglary, and Other Arrests in Neshoba County

DUSTIN ANDERSON, 26, of Louisville, Grand Larceny > $1,000, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

MICHEAL BROWN, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Failure to Dim Headlights, Philadelphia Police Department.

GEORGE KEVIN CAREY, 42, of Philadelphia, Touching a Child for Lustful Purpose x 2, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

CHARLIE JOE CLAYTON, 35, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JAMES MICHAEL FRANKLIN, 24, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny > $1,000, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

CHARLES HARDY, 39, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

TYRAAN SHONTEZ HOPSON, 27, of Lancaster, Texas, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Philadelphia Police Department.

CY N MCMILLAN, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, False ID Information, Improper Equipment, Philadelphia Police Department.

KENNETH MIXON, 64, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Philadelphia Police Department.

MONICA MONCRIEF, 19, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Philadelphia Police Department.

JEFFERY R PANKEY, 30, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Child Endangerment, Speeding > 20 mph, Open Container Violation, Philadelphia Police Department.

JOSHUA LEWIS QUINTANA, 29, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JAMES NOLAN SMITH, 57, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 27, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Disturbance of Family, Philadelphia Police Department.