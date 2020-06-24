Grand Larceny, Felony Burglary, and Other Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

DWIGHT MARTIN, 40, of Ethel, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold for MDOC, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

WILLIE MCCLENDON, 41, of Jackson, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer with Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield Right of Way, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

TYKEYVIOUS D MILLER, 19, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

KRISTY M MINNICK, 50, of Meridian, Possession of Prohibited Items in Correctional Facility X 2, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

BRANDON MOSS, 27, of Carthage, Felony Burglary of a Dwelling, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

EMMANUEL M NASH, 22, of Ridgeland, Robbery, Kosciusko Police Department.

BRIDGET M PIERCE, 40, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Kosciusko Police Department.

DEVIN R PIERCE, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

KENNETH W RAY, 40, of Little Rock, Mississippi, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

KATERINA R REED, 49, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, Child Restraint Violation, Carthage Police Department.

CASEY D RUSSELL, 23, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief, Disorderly Conduct, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.