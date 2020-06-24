Home » Attala » Grand Larceny, Felony Burglary, and Other Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

Grand Larceny, Felony Burglary, and Other Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

Posted on

DWIGHT MARTIN, 40, of Ethel, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold for MDOC, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

 

WILLIE MCCLENDON, 41, of Jackson, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer with Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield Right of Way, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

TYKEYVIOUS D MILLER, 19, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

KRISTY M MINNICK, 50, of Meridian, Possession of Prohibited Items in Correctional Facility X 2, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

BRANDON MOSS, 27, of Carthage, Felony Burglary of a Dwelling, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

EMMANUEL M NASH, 22, of Ridgeland, Robbery, Kosciusko Police Department.

 

BRIDGET M PIERCE, 40, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Kosciusko Police Department.

 

DEVIN R PIERCE, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

 

KENNETH W RAY, 40, of Little Rock, Mississippi, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

KATERINA R REED, 49, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, Child Restraint Violation, Carthage Police Department.

 

CASEY D RUSSELL, 23, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief, Disorderly Conduct, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

Submit a Comment