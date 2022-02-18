Home » Local » Grand Larceny, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba Arrests

Grand Larceny, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba Arrests

DUSTIN HOLLEY, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, No License, No Insurance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $320, $412, $0.

 

GARALD JOHNSON, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

JACOB R LLOYD, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

HARVEY MCMILLAN, 53, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Driving a Commercial Vehicle with Suspended License, NCSO.  Bond $30,000, $300, $800, $800.

 

BENNIE LEE OVERSTREET, 52, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

BRIANNA NICOLE PIERCE, 26, of Madison, Indictment, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

TYLER SMITH, 26, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $2,708, $0.

 

JOEL J THOMAS, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

CONNOR THRUSH, 21, of Walnut Grove, Reckless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $500.

 

KYLE W TOWNSEND, 41, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $20,000.

