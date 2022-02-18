Grand Larceny, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba Arrests

DUSTIN HOLLEY, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, No License, No Insurance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $320, $412, $0.

GARALD JOHNSON, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

JACOB R LLOYD, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

HARVEY MCMILLAN, 53, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Driving a Commercial Vehicle with Suspended License, NCSO. Bond $30,000, $300, $800, $800.

BENNIE LEE OVERSTREET, 52, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

BRIANNA NICOLE PIERCE, 26, of Madison, Indictment, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

TYLER SMITH, 26, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $2,708, $0.

JOEL J THOMAS, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

CONNOR THRUSH, 21, of Walnut Grove, Reckless Driving, NCSO. Bond $500.

KYLE W TOWNSEND, 41, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, NCSO. Bond $20,000.