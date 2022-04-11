Grand Larceny, Shoplifting, Leaving the Scene in Leake and Attala Arrests

THOMAS D MORRIS, 49, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, MDOC, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, N/A.

JAMES E NORRIS, 39, of Carthage, Shoplifting, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $1,000, $500.

GERALD L OGLETREE, 39, of Morton, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $80,000.

JAWAUN L PHILLIPS, 33, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, Open Container, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant, KPD. Bond $2,500, $900, $800, $300, $400, $500, $1,800, $0.

WILLIS L POTTS, 43, of Weir, DUI – Test Refusal, DUI – Child Endangerment, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 19, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

JATTIR O SMITH, 21, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, CPD. Bond $1,331.

JOBIE SMITH, 38, of Kosciusko, Grand Larceny, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $10,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

REGINALD J SMITH, 49, of Jackson, DUI – Test Refusal, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, N/A.

DAMION D STEWART, 26, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 4, CPD. Bond $0 X 4.

CHRISTOPHER L WADE, 37, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331.

NYJALIK F WARE, 26, of Lena, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

BRITTANY J WILLIAMS, 28, of Kosciusko, No Driver’s License, Contempt of Court, No Insurance, Failure to Obey / Disregard of Traffic Control, No Tag, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $0, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

DARRYL D WILLIAMS, 57, of Decatur, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond $15,000, $418, $328, $418, $674.25, $674.25, $218.