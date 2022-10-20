HomeLeakeGrass Fire in Carthage and an Accident on the Trace

Grass Fire in Carthage and an Accident on the Trace

On Thursday at 2:19am, there was a report of a small grass fire in the vicinity of Highway 16 behind the Burger King.  The fire was reported extinguished at 2:42am.

At 5:32am, officers and EMS responded to a one-vehicle accident on the Natchez Trace between Whalen Road and Terry Road.  The vehicle was in a ditch.  One person was transported to Baptist Leake.

At 12:04pm, Carthage Fire responded to a report of a fire on north Jordan Street.  Upon arrival, the fire was determined to be minor and was contained by 12:30.

 

