Grass Fire Out of Control

12:31 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Hayes Street when it was reported that someone opened the front door and threw a firecracker inside.

8:20 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a residence on Martin Luther King Drive regarding a domestic disturbance that occurred there.

2:42 p.m. – Ofahoma Fire Department was dispatched to Old Robinson Road near Swamp Road for an out of control grass fire.

4:07 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Hayes Street.

8:24 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Highway 16 East near the Sunrise Community regarding a domestic disturbance.