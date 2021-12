9:29 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers responded to a call reporting a grass fire on Chipley Road.

11:08 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting trespassing at a residence on Pine Road off Highway 488.

4:26 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Galilee Road near the old S.O. Williams store when they received reports of a vehicle that ran off the roadway and into a ditch there. No injuries were reported.