Ground Breaking Ceremony Held for Choctaw Food Distribution Expansion

A ground breaking ceremony was held yesterday for the Choctaw Food Distribution Program expansion. The program was awarded $1,280,785 as a result of an application filed with USDA Food Distribution on Indian Reservation (FDPIA) CARES Act Facility: Improvement and Equipment funding. The funds will be used to expand the current warehouse, shopping area, expand and renovate restroom facilities as well as purchase new equipment.

*****Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben, 2019-2021 Choctaw Princess Elisah Jimmie, Standing Pine Tribal Councilwoman Loriann Ahshapanek as well as other Tribal officials and project partners were on hand to help break ground