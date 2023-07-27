Groundbreaking Ceremony to be held Monday for Leake County Business Park Expansion

HomeLeakeGroundbreaking Ceremony to be held Monday for Leake County Business Park Expansion

The Leake County Development Association and the Leake County Board of Supervisors have announced the expansion of the Leake County Business Park.

The public is invited to celebrate at a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, July 31 at 9 a.m. at the former site of “Bud’s Place Service Station” on the Hwy 25 bypass.

The business park is currently at 23 marketable acres of land.
“This expansion will allow Leake County to attract additional projects looking for a larger site.   The goal is to have a 40-acre site ready to market by the fall of 2024.” – Aaron Akers, Project Manager.

For additional information, please contact Monte Ladner, President of the Leake County Development Association, or Aaron Akers, Project Manager for this project.

