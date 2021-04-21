Groundbreaking for New Magnolia Gardens at Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum

Groundbreaking for the New Magnolia Gardens is tomorrow. According to the Mississippi Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, “the Magnolia Gardens is a cooperative project involving the , the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. and ARK Design + Build and Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.”

The public can support Magnolia Gardens through donations and special contributions in honor or memory of a special someone. Recommended donations are $25.00 per honoree. Each donation will be acknowledged with a letter and certificate. Donations exceeding $5,000 will be acknowledged with a plaque at the garden site. Contribution forms can be found at www.msmagnoliagardens.com.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will break ground for the new gardens at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. The public is invited to attend.