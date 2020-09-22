Gunn: Mississippi Legislators to Return by Early October

Mississippi’s Republican House speaker says legislators will probably return to the Capitol before Oct. 5. Philip Gunn says they will evaluate how the state is spending coronavirus relief money from the federal government. Mississippi allocated $300 million to aid small businesses that had to close temporarily because of the pandemic. Some applicants have said they are still waiting for a response from the state. Gunn said during an online forum Monday that legislators will find out whether more money is needed for businesses. He also said legislators are holding hearings Thursday to start work on next year’s budget. -JACKSON, Miss. (AP) –